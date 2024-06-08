Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

