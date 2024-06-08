Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. 295,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,061. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

