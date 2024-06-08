HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equillium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

