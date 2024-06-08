HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of VTYX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

