HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.