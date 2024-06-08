Head to Head Comparison: APi Group (NYSE:APG) vs. Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -33.68% 88.37% 18.02% APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vacasa and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 1 0 2.25 APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Risk & Volatility

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 151.82%. APi Group has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Vacasa’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than APi Group.

Vacasa has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vacasa and APi Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.12 billion 0.08 -$298.70 million ($28.41) -0.15 APi Group $6.93 billion 1.48 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.36

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vacasa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vacasa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APi Group beats Vacasa on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

