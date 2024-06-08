Head to Head Contrast: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Afya alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Afya has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Afya and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Afya presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 489.82%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20% QuantaSing Group 6.69% 85.07% 19.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $576.09 million 2.63 $77.38 million $1.07 15.13 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.93

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Afya beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.