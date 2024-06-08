Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires 10,648 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.4 %

VRT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,592,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,430. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

