Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
