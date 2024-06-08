Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $525,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 80.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $698.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

