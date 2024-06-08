Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,101 shares of company stock worth $57,967,097 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,312,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare



Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

