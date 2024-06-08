Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $16.41 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 4.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,632. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

