Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.63 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. Elastic comprises approximately 1.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 960,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,699. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

