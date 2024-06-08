Helium (HNT) Price Tops $3.55 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00005110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $570.84 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

