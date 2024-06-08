Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 0%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNC. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,319,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

