Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $155.58 million and approximately $9,197.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.57 or 1.00022844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00096139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.26442037 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,370.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.