Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $545.22 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,203 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 49.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 1.38% of DoorDash worth $545,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,674,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

