Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.4% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.