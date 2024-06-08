Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.4% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.