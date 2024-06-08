Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 13.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Insiders own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

