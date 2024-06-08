Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.78. 2,563,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

