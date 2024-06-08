Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $215.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

