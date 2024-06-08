Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as high as C$12.86. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 1,137,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock valued at $395,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

