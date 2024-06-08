ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Up 0.5%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 4,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

ICC Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.25.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

About ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

