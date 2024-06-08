IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $497.51. 380,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.07 and a 200 day moving average of $526.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.