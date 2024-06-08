Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 281,991 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

