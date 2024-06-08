Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Impinj stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $106,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,340.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $106,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,340.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $11,827,880 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $5,739,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

