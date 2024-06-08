Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,706,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

