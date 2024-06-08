Infusive Asset Management Inc. Makes New $18.34 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 134,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,341,000. Dollar General accounts for 8.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,112. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.