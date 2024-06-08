Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,252 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 3.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.93. The company had a trading volume of 184,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

