InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 621,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,362% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

