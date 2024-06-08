Insider Buying: BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Buys 38,461 Shares of Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,288.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 27.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in BARK by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in BARK by 60.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

