Insider Buying: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Buys 150 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAYC opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $187.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

