Insider Buying: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

