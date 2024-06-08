Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $96,450.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,652,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

