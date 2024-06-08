Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £22,100 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,315.18).

Big Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.08) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £468.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,708.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

