Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £22,100 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,315.18).
Big Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.08) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £468.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,708.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About Big Technologies
