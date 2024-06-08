Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $918,723.30 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $918,723.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,906 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $682,859.00.

Datadog Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.09, a PEG ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.