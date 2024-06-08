Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells $25,379.28 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
