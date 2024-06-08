Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells $25,379.28 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

