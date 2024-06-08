Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 8,900 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.20, for a total value of $10,138,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,762,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,208.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $940.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $375.05 and a 1-year high of $1,255.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.