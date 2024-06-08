Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $135,160.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,005,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.