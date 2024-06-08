Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.99

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 1879584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,029,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

