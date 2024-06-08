Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.56. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 4,575 shares.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.