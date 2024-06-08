Internet Computer Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $10.95 or 0.00015816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $96.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,143,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,518,926 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

