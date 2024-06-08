Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 3.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTU stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $573.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.46. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
