Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

