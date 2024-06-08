Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IVR
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.