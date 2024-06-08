Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Raised by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,628,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,286. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

