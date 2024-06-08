Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $79.44. Approximately 82,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

