Investors Purchase High Volume of Hims & Hers Health Call Options (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 32,630 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 20,351 call options.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,990 shares of company stock worth $15,041,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NYSE HIMS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,078.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

