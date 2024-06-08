IOTA Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $721.08 million and approximately $38.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.