IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells A$1,366,998.00 in Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sainsbury sold 312,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.38 ($2.94), for a total value of A$1,366,998.00 ($917,448.32).

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IPD Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. IPD Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About IPD Group

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

