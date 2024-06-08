iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get iPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iPower

iPower Stock Performance

IPW opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 4.13.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.